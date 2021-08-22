Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

PZRIF opened at $8.61 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.