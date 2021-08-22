PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

