Plian Trading Up 12.6% This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $82,405.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,271,911 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

