PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $5.53 million and $645,641.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

