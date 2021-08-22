PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $17.18 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.11.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

