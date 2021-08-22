Po.et Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $750,773.97 and $7.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

