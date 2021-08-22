POA Reaches Market Cap of $11.99 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. POA has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $355,427.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,867,206 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
