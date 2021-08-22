Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.