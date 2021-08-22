Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $341,027.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,812 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

