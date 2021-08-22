Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.51 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and $2.51 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.74 or 0.00028133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,494,457 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,447 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

