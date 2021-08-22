Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

