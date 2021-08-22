Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 780 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

GWX stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

