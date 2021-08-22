Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $9.97 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

