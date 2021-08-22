Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Avaya stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

