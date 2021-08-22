Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $23.82 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

