Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $65.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

