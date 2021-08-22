Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,493 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,609.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 144,817 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,761. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

