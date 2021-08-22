Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

