Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

