Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,570 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $26.82 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,976 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

