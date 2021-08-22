Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

