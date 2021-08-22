Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

