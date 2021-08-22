Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

