Private Ocean LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.