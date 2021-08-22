Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQ stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

