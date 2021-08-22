Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,586,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

