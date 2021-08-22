Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. 5,510,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

