Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 817,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39.

