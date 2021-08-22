Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

