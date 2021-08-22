Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

