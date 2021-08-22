Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.