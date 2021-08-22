Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

