Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

