Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $92,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

