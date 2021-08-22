PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,427 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 301,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 446,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

