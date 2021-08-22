PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.