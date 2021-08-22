PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $105.95. 981,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,426. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

