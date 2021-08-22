Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th.

PUMSY stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

