Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $211.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.15 million and the highest is $230.10 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $836.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.40 million to $844.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 248.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 465,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 276.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.