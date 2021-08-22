Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Increased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

