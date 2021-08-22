Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Decreased by Zacks Investment Research

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $2.08 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

