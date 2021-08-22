Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

