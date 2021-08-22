Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Reduced by Analyst

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

ELOX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,334,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

