Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SKY opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

