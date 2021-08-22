QASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,728.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $298,728.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

