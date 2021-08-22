Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 78.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.