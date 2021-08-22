Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38.94 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $38.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $184.22 or 0.00378044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.00916962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

