Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

