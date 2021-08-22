Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

