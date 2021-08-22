Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

